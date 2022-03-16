ENTERTAINMENT

Photos of the new championship coming in WWE surfaced, the winner of the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match will get the belt

Posted on

In WWE WrestleMania 38, there will be a historic match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It has been named The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time. The reason for this is also very special. There will be a title vs title match between the two. These two will compete for the top two championships of the company. All the fans are eagerly waiting for this match. This time in Texas, the first glimpse of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt was also seen.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will have a title vs title match at WWE WrestleMania 38

A user Notalwayslate recently posted a picture of this World Heavyweight Championship belt on Twitter. After this this picture became viral. This belt was photographed in Frisco, Texas. If you look at this belt, you will enjoy it. Whoever wins between Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be given this championship belt. However, it is not yet confirmed whether this is actually the Unified World Heavyweight Championship belt.

WWE is currently shooting exterior WrestleMania 38 shots using this massive prop in Frisco, Texas. Is this the new unified WWE World Heavyweight title? https://t.co/eRE0RlGnvr

WWE has so far built the rivalry of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a great way. WWE has so far promoted the match between these two as Winner Takes All Match. Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the biggest superstars of WWE. There will be a tough competition between the two. Now it has to be seen who will be the winner in the match and take both the titles with them.

Also Read
Article Continues below

It will be a very good match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Both have dominated each other so far. Roman Reigns attacked Brock Lesnar in MSG. Lesnar entered the Blue brand last week but Roman Reigns was not visible. Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off this week. WWE has officially announced this segment. Action was also seen between the two next week. Brock Lesnar can take his revenge on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman this time.

