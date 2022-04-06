Photos: Peru ends Lima curfew aimed at quelling protests | Gallery News

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday afternoon lifted a curfew order following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiralled against rising fuel and fertiliser prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

“I must announce that from this moment on we are going to cancel the curfew order,” Castillo said in a meeting with Congress. “We now call on the Peruvian people to keep calm.”

Castillo issued a sudden curfew mandate minutes before midnight on Monday, ordering Lima residents to stay at home between 2am (07:00 GMT) and 11:59 pm (05:00 GMT Tuesday) in an attempt to curb nationwide protests against surging prices.

But the curfew triggered a fresh crisis for the Castillo administration, with thousands of people taking to the street to defy the curfew. He cut the…