Photos: Red Carpet Fashion at the Oscars

Celebrities flocked to the red carpet, dressed to the nines. A look at some of the best fashion looks at this year’s Oscars.

After last year’s limited-capacity event, the Academy Awards returned in full force on Sunday evening—and the red carpet was back at its glamorous best.

Although the event was delayed from its usual slot of February for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, with hardly a mask visible, social distancing restrictions were also eased from the last time.

There was a lot of red on display when guests arrived at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Kristen Dunst, Amy Forsyth and Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBos were among the guests who were impressed.