Article

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Tuesday released a batch of photos taken inside the hotel room of actor and comedian Bob Saget in Orlando, where he died earlier this year.

The “Full House” / “Fuller House” actor was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on January 9, 2022. He was doing several shows in the area in the city.

In total, over 30 photos were released, most of them…