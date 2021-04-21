ENTERTAINMENT

Photos revealed by Aarushi Nishank and Himansh Kohli’s song ‘Wafa Na Raas I’, know when will be released

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Music video by Uttarakhand artist Aarushi Nishank is prepared for launch. It will likely be launched on T-Sequence’s You Tube channel on 23 April. On this video, Aarushi can be seen reverse actor Himansh Kohli. The music Wafa Na Raas Ie is sung by Zubin Nautiyal and directed by Ashish Panda. Lately, stunning photos have surfaced throughout the shoot of this music.

‘Wafa Na Raas I’ is Aarushi Nishank’s first video album. Which has been just lately filmed within the stunning places of Kashmir. Relating to the taking pictures of the music, Aarushi mentioned that the filming of the music throughout the snowfall in Srinagar was extraordinarily difficult and thrilling. This was my first try so I labored arduous and diligently even in hostile climate situations.

He mentioned that Wafa Na Rai Aayi is among the most stunning songs I’ve heard, being offered to the viewers via a musical video. Allow us to let you know that Aarushi Nishank is particularly stylish in Kathak dance, together with this she can also be energetic concerning the atmosphere and the cleanliness of the Ganges. She is the daughter of Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

arushi nishank himansh kohli

Relating to this music video, singer Zubin Nautiyal says that ‘this album isn’t just a music however a narrative. Ys is a soulful creation that fills the hearer’s coronary heart with disappointment. I hope the viewers likes it quite a bit ‘.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
41
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
39
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
36
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top