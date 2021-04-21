Photos revealed by Aarushi Nishank and Himansh Kohli’s song ‘Wafa Na Raas I’, know when will be released

Music video by Uttarakhand artist Aarushi Nishank is prepared for launch. It will likely be launched on T-Sequence’s You Tube channel on 23 April. On this video, Aarushi can be seen reverse actor Himansh Kohli. The music Wafa Na Raas Ie is sung by Zubin Nautiyal and directed by Ashish Panda. Lately, stunning photos have surfaced throughout the shoot of this music.

‘Wafa Na Raas I’ is Aarushi Nishank’s first video album. Which has been just lately filmed within the stunning places of Kashmir. Relating to the taking pictures of the music, Aarushi mentioned that the filming of the music throughout the snowfall in Srinagar was extraordinarily difficult and thrilling. This was my first try so I labored arduous and diligently even in hostile climate situations.

He mentioned that Wafa Na Rai Aayi is among the most stunning songs I’ve heard, being offered to the viewers via a musical video. Allow us to let you know that Aarushi Nishank is particularly stylish in Kathak dance, together with this she can also be energetic concerning the atmosphere and the cleanliness of the Ganges. She is the daughter of Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Relating to this music video, singer Zubin Nautiyal says that ‘this album isn’t just a music however a narrative. Ys is a soulful creation that fills the hearer’s coronary heart with disappointment. I hope the viewers likes it quite a bit ‘.