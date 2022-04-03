Photos: Sri Lankan protesters violate curfew after social media ban Gallery News

Armed soldiers in Sri Lanka clashed with crowds protesting the worsening economic crisis on Sunday, April 3, when a social media blackout failed to prevent another day of anti-government protests.

In the most painful recession since independence from Britain in 1948, the South Asian nation is facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials – coupled with record inflation and crippling power cuts.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa imposed a state of emergency on Friday after a mob attempted to storm his home in the capital Colombo, and a nationwide curfew is in place until Monday morning.

Sri Lanka’s main opposition coalition, Samagi Jana Balvegaya (SJB), condemned the social media blackout and said the time had come for the government to resign.