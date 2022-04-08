Photos: St. Louis Cardinals fans celebrate Inauguration Day

Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates during this year’s Opening Day matchup as thousands of fans celebrated baseball’s return with renewed energy and without pandemic restrictions.

“It feels great,” said Doris Brooks, of North St. Louis County. “It’s all great.”

Some fans even traveled as far as Mississippi to get in on the baseball action.

Richard Montgomery of Brandon, Mississippi, went to St. Louis with his wife and family friends to watch the matchup. He said that his father was a season ticket holder of 25 years. That dedication inspired Montgomery’s love for the team.

“It was a bucket list item for me, but now that I’m partially retired I was finally able to come out and celebrate,” he said.

