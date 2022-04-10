Photos: The rise and fall of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | Gallery News

Imran Khan has been removed from the Prime Minister’s Office in Pakistan after a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament was successful.

The cricketer-turned-politician took over as the 19th Prime Minister of the country in August 2018.

His centre-south Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party promised a “new” Pakistan, assuring supporters to fight corruption, strengthen the crippled economy and pursue an independent foreign policy.

But, critics say he failed to keep his promises and the opposition gathered momentum to topple his government.

Nevertheless, many see him as the savior of the common man in his roles of a cricketer, philanthropist and politician.

Born in the northeastern city of Lahore in 1952, he won the only 50-over Cricket World Cup for Pakistan in 1992, making him a hero.