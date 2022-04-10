Phrases to share on WhatsApp and start Easter

Holy Week begins with the traditional celebration of Palm Sunday, which commemorates the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, “in which the crowds received him with joy and praised him as the Messiah,” says Aci Prensa.

“On Palm Sunday, the faithful gather in their parish to receive the traditional blessing of palms from the priest and participate in processions and solemn Mass, in which the story of the Passion of Christ is read,” indicates the portal above.

AC Prensa also highlights that during this date “two religious traditions that began the celebration of Palm Sunday intersect: the liturgical tradition of Jerusalem and the liturgical tradition of Rome.”

In this celebration you can share the message…