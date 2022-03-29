‘Piano Lesson’ with Samuel L. Jackson Is Planning the Fall of Broadway Bow

Latanya Richardson Jackson first saw August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” in 1987 – this was the original production, at Yale Repertory TheaterAnd of course she was going to see it, because her husband, Samuel L. Jackson, was in the cast.

This fall, Richardson will direct the revival of Jackson Pulitzer Prize Winner Reunited with her husband in the cast, albeit in a different role.

The Broadway revival — the first since “The Piano Lesson” in 1990 — will star Danielle Brooks and John David Washington as a sister and brother deciding whether to sell a piano with the faces of their enslaved ancestors engraved on them. Jackson will play his uncle, Docker Charles (at Yale, he played the brother).

Richardson Jackson will be the first woman to direct a film…