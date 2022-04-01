Pic Talk: Samantha is too-hot-to-handle

There is no denying that South siren Samantha Ruth Prabhu has increased her glamor show after parting ways with ex husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

From traditional sarees to low deep neck western outfits, the absolute stunner has been impressing everyone with her surprising fashion choices.

Once again, the Rangasthalam actress is setting fire on the Internet with her latest photoshoot. The other day, she took to her Instagram account and posted a picture in which she can be seen posing in printed beachwear. With minimum makeup and subtle expressions, the gorgeous diva looked

too-hot-to-handle. Needless to say, the jaw-dropping picture of Samantha is the hottest on the internet today.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, …