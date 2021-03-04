Pick Talk: Shreya posed with her baby bump – TheMiracleTech

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to start a new phase of her life. The iconic singer announced her pregnancy today by sharing her photo with Baby Bump. Meanwhile, fans and followers on social media are congratulating him.

Posting her baby-bump picture, Shreya wrote, “Baby #Shrayaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and I are thrilled to share this news with all of you. We need all your love and blessings to prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives. “Her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay also shared the same photo and wrote,” Can’t wait to get this bundle of excitement coming into our lives and a new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal. “

Shreya married Shiladitya in 2015. The couple is excited about the arrival of their child. Shreya made her Bollywood debut in 2002 as a playback singer. Since then, he has sung many hit songs in his career. Shreya won four National TMT Awards, seven TMTfare Awards and 10 TMTfare South Awards.

