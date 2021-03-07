Pick Talk: Sleeveless Gown What Kirti Suresh’s Summer Pix – Galthe

Kirti Suresh is a heroine who gained popularity with her acting skills and not a glamor show. Keerthi always maintained a girl-next-door image among the audience and still continues to hold the same reputation.

However, some of her latest pictures look quite trendy and Keerti is pulling them off really well. Recently she shared some photos of her photoshoot, in which she is wearing a blue gingham print sleeveless gown. The great actress looks no less than an angel in these pictures.

The photos are now traded on social media and have already garnered over a million likes. On the career front, Kirti will next appear in the film Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Nithin as the main protagonist. Rang De is all set to hit the screens on 26 March. Apart from this film, Kirti is also starring in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Wari Pat and Nagesh Kukunoor directed film Good Luck Sakhi.

