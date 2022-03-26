PICS: Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani get engaged; Seek blessings for their new journey

Aadhi Pinisetti and Nikki Galrani, who have been in a relationship for a long time, have got engaged. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony which was conducted in the presence of their family members and some close friends. Nikki took to her social media and shared pictures from their engagement ceremony and it’s all about cute.

While Adi looked beautiful in a traditional kurta, Nikki opted for a sky blue sari for the ceremony. The couple seems to be lost in love and their pictures are proof of it. Sharing the pictures on social media, Nikki Galrani wrote, “The best thing in life is that everyone…