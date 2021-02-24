Pics: Allu Arjun’s family holiday in Dubai – TheMiracleTech

Allu Arjun had a mini holiday with family in Dubai before Pushpa started a new schedule. Allu Arjun was accompanied by wife Sneha and children Allu Ayan, Allu Arha in Dubai. The family visited Dubai’s major theme parks and the news came to light when the theme park Bollywood Park, Dubai, shared the photos online.

The family took their early leave and returned home. Allu Arjun has joined the shoot of his much awaited film Pushpa. Currently, the Pushpa shoot is moving at a blitzkrieg pace in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Perfectionist Allu Arjun is giving his best for the role of Pushpa Raj, where he did tan makeup and ragged lorry driver.

Meanwhile, the theme park in Dubai has shared glimpses of the quality time of the Allu family. The glimpse is now widely shared by fans of Bunny.

