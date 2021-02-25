Pics: Mummy Amy Jackson Is Back In Shape – TheMiracleTech

Amy Jackson, who gave birth to her son, Andreas on 19 September 2019, is now back in shape. It is true that there is no greater joy than motherhood but Amy did not leave her body despite a rollercoaster ride after childbirth. The actress shared her latest picture on Instagram and she is seen jaw dropping. Her efforts are greatly appreciated.

Amy wore a black C-bra and trousers with oversized black blazer. She also accessorised her short waist with a beautiful designer belt. Amy is melting hearts on social media with a wet hair look and nude makeup. The photo has been liked by over 3 lakh followers.

Her caption indicates that she has worn Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti’s collection for the upcoming 2021 Fashion Week. Amy’s brilliant post-pregnancy changes are inspiring and her discipline has been inspiring all women over the years. No wonder she looks fit and fab with that strong self-discipline.

