Picture Of Inaaya Kemmu Staring At Grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s Movie Poster Goes Viral : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan often treats fans with rare family pictures on her Instagram handle. Her Instagram feed is filled with old pictures of the Pataudi family members. Recently she shared an adorable picture of Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu posing alongside a poster of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

In the picture shared by Saba, Inaaya is seen looking at a poster of Sharmila Tagore from the film Aradhana. “My photography #Series Behind the camera is my forte. Love it. And been doing so for years!! Parents , siblings, kids. Moments in life … Captured,” Saba captioned the image.

The poster shows a young Tagore holding a baby in her arms. The text on the poster is written in the Bengali language. Aradhana was released in 1969 and also starred late actor Rajesh Khanna in the lead role.

