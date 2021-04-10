Pictures from sport’s tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

LATEST

The Union Jack was flown at half mast during Grand National Day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree

Premier League clubs, Grand National jockeys and staff and players in cricket and both codes of rugby observed pre-match silences on Saturday.

The sporting world continued to pay its respects to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday following his death at the age of 99.

Aintree racecourse, football stadiums and cricket grounds held two minutes of silence on Saturday following Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Friday that the Duke had died peacefully in his sleep.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the tributes paid on Saturday.

The Union Jack was flown at half mast during Grand National Day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree (Tim Goode/PA)
Jockeys, owners and trainers also stood for a two-minute silence at Aintree in Liverpool
Jockeys, owners and trainers also stood for a two-minute silence at Aintree in Liverpool (David Davies/Jockey Club/PA)
Manchester City and Leeds stood for two minutes before the early Premier League kick off
Manchester City and Leeds stood for two minutes before the early Premier League kick-off (Michael Regan/PA)
Liverpool and Aston Villa stand in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh
Liverpool and Aston Villa followed suit at Anfield (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Celtic and Livingston players stand for a minute's silence
Tributes were also paid in Scotland, with Celtic and Livingston players standing for a minute’s silence (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Helens and Leeds Rhions players stand for a two minute silence before kick off
St Helens and Leeds Rhinos players stand for a two minute silence before kick-off (Mike Egerton/PA)

