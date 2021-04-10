Pictures from sport’s tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Premier League clubs, Grand National jockeys and staff and players in cricket and both codes of rugby observed pre-match silences on Saturday.

The sporting world continued to pay its respects to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday following his death at the age of 99. Aintree racecourse, football stadiums and cricket grounds held two minutes of silence on Saturday following Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Friday that the Duke had died peacefully in his sleep. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the tributes paid on Saturday.