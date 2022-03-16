Pictures of Mira and Shahid’s daughter Misha with their grandmothers came in front, showed cute style

Mira Rajput (Mira RajputLike this Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor (Mira Rajput), but she has a different identity in the industry. She leads a lavish life, glimpses of which she keeps showing on her social media handles as well. This is the reason, even after staying away from the limelight, she remains in the discussion. Even when it comes to parenting, Meera has no answer in this.

First of all, know that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had arranged marriage in the year 2015. In 2016, after a year of marriage, both of them welcomed daughter Misha in their house. At the same time, on 5 September 2018, Shahid and Mira became parents to son Zain. The couple loves their children very much, the proof of which is clearly visible on their social media accounts.

Some unseen photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor are going viral on the internet, which we have brought for you. In this picture, Misha is seen enjoying ice cream. During this, she is posing with her grandmother Neelima Azeem and mother Meera Kapoor. Misha is looking very cute in a multi color dress. See that picture here.

Apart from this, we have found another adorable picture of Misha on one of her fan pages, in which Mira is seen sitting with her mother Bela Rajput. During this Misha is in his lap. This unseen picture of Misha is winning our hearts. Misha looks lovely in a white dress draped in a polka dots blanket.

Earlier, Mira shared a cute picture with her children on her Instagram account, in which she is seen sitting on the stairs of her house. During this, Zain and Misha are seen hugging their mother. This picture of all three is very cute. Fans are also very fond of this picture.

Shahid Kapoor is all set to shift to his new house with wife Mira Rajput and kids soon. This family is going to enter the house soon in the sea-facing apartment. Let us tell you that this couple is very excited about their new home.

At the moment, how do you like these pictures of Misha Kapoor? Do tell us by commenting, as well as if you have any suggestion, then definitely give it.

