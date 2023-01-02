Pictures .. Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh to join the victory

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, on Monday evening, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to join the ranks of Al-Nasr Club.

The Saudi club published footage of the arrival of the 37-year-old striker, the moment he was in the private aviation lounge at King Khalid International Airport, after he came to Riyadh with his family via a private plane.

It is scheduled that the former Manchester United striker will undergo a medical examination, on Tuesday, before he is officially presented to the fans through a party that the club announced that it will be held on Tuesday evening at its stadium, “Mersoul Park”.