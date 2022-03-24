Pierre Bruneau annonce son départ à la retraite

After spending 46 years as an anchor at TVA, Pierre Bruno will retire on June 16.

The journalist made this announcement during a bulletin at 5 pm on Thursday. He said he is now ready for a “considered retirement”.

However, viewers will find him in another role this fall during the provincial election campaign.

“I still have a passion for the job. Coming to work has never been a chore, it’s a daily pleasure. But after 45 years in TVA headlines, 50 years in journalism, I feel a little bit of a shadow. I am living and enjoying life with Jeanette and my family. I have health, and more than that, I have simple happiness in life,” he said.

