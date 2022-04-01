Pierre François sends an email to the Pro League: “No future can be created by denying the past”

The former Pro League CEO emptied his bag by sending an email to all of CA’s members.

While a new CEO has just been appointed (Lauren Parris), in the former office, Pierre François has decided to settle accounts with some of the Pro League members.

In an email sent to members, he explains that he regrets that “some representatives of the Pro League have blamed me for the difficulties that Belgian football is currently facing”.

François is here targeting Wouter Vandenhaute, president of Anderlecht, who, according to him, “deemed my initiative systematically worthy and declared that he was considering reviewing certain decisions.”

“But no future can be created by denying the past,” he concluded.