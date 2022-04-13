Pierre Poiliver returns to Calgary for the campaign event on Tuesday

As Canada’s Conservative Party searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poiliver is set to play and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.

The 42-year-old grew up in Calgary, attending Henry Wise Wood High School before attending the University of Calgary.

On Tuesday night, more than 5,000 Poilievre supporters jammed the Equi-Plex in Spruce Meadows to watch the candidate who could become the party’s next leader.

Born in Calgary, Poilievre delivered a message of independence, promising to end what he currently calls the ‘gatekeeper’ in government.

Supporters stood shoulder to shoulder inside the packed venue, while vehicles outside tried to make their way into the field,…