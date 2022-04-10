Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmaris can’t believe his spouse’s performance on the direct from the universe

Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmarais was treated to many surprises during his live from the universe This Saturday, but undoubtedly the presence of his spouse impressed him the most.

It took a few seconds for the young comedian to recognize his girlfriend, Anne-Marie LaBe, but when it did, he couldn’t look away from her.

The professional singer performed the song “Crazy in Love” in a shimmering green outfit. See an image at the bottom of the article.

to like Anne-Marie Labbe but work live from the universe, he decided to use all the goods available to him to impress the guest. , He’s out of his comfort zone, he’s smart […] She went “all in”! “, A…