Piers Morgan ‘bans’ Nicki Minaj from new uncensored show ‘Rudest Little Madam’! , TV and Radio | Showbiz and TV

This will be the former GMB’s first anchor role since leaving the ITV show in March 2020 after going live on air from set during an argument over Meghan Markle.

In a statement on the upcoming launch, Pierce said: “I am now delighted to return to live television with a new daily show, primarily aimed at canceling the cancel culture that has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively debate, news-making interviews, and that three-letter word: fun. I also want it to upset all the right people.”

TalkTV will launch in the UK through Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and FreeSat, as well as connected TV services and smart devices. Piers Morgan Uncensored premieres Monday, April 25 on Talk TV.