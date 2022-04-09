Piers Morgan’s savage warning to Katie Price as some ‘household truth’ hands over

Presenter Piers Morgan has issued a stern and brutal warning to former glamor model Katie Price as he urged her to ‘pull herself together’. The 57-year-old, who has been friends with Katie for 20 years, insisted she was spiraling out of control.

in my latest column for sun, the former Good Morning Britain host said he can no longer bite his tongue in the ‘chaotic’ way his life is going. Addressing the mother of five, he told her that he was going to be ‘brutally frank’ and tell her some truths about the house before it is too late.

Pierce added: “You’re a straight talker like me, so let me be brutally clear: You’re getting completely out of control, and it won’t end well if you f**k up pretty.” Don’t wake up the damn thing, accelerate and pull yourself together.”

