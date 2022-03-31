Piketeros set up a camp in the middle of Avenida 9 de Julio and threatened to keep it until Friday.

Social and leftist organizations that make up the “Bloc”pictero unit“Continue with the massive encampment established at 9 de Julio Avenue, which they point to extend to friday Aimed at seeking to open new employment programs and food policies. This Wednesday afternoon the City Police blocked the movement of the column from the Constitution Station But then the picketers managed to advance under the guard of the security forces, who at the same time He confiscated tents and belongings to spend the night at that place.

Piketeros, marching down 9 de Julio Avenue: Police remove their tents