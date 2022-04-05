Pile involving a truck in E42 works: one dead and one injured, several vehicles affected

A serious, fatal accident occurred this Tuesday early in the afternoon on the E42, in the direction of Namur towards Mons, near the Heppignies. This section of motorway is under construction since Monday and traffic is on one lane with a speed limit of 70 km/h.

In reference to the delay caused by the construction site, one truck did not apply brakes and hit several standing vehicles, causing serious damage. A total of four trucks, a van and a car were hit in what can only be described as a pile-up.

The van, which was between a moving truck and a stationary truck, got stuck in a vice: unfortunately the driver died there.

The truck in front jolted through, in turn jamming a car against another semi-trailer, this time causing injury.

Jumet firefighters, ambulances, a SMUR and traffic police (WPR) were dispatched …