Pincha’s tremendous win in a brilliant game

It was one hell of a game. A duality of styles. A clash of stark contrasts. At La Plata he won an impression: that of the students. which belongs to his school. His perfect seal. of a winning DNA, prepared for such high-voltage encounters.

pinch and velez They offered a game of a first level, with a tremendous speed, one that does not give respite and that does not allow anyone to get up from the seat to go to the bathroom. Because the development was tempting. And every minute there was a feeling that something important could happen. In short, it was a changing skirmish in which emotions danced to the beat of the goals and clarified standing situations.

The students knew how to build a fort in their stadium: there they won six out of six…