Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vishaka asking Omkar to start the reverse countdown. Everyone closes their eyes as the puja begins. Omkar takes out his googles and use it as a mirror to see the shooter. He finds it and puts firewood on the back. Pandit ji says puja is completed. Vishaka starts the countdown. Mayura opens her eyes and finds Vishaka’s dupatta burning. Vishaka shouts fire and thinks how did it catch? Everyone get up to set off the fire. Some brings water and puts on the dupatta. Omkar sees Shooter running from there and asks Mayura to save Vishaka. Mayura asks Vishaka if she is fine. Vishaka asks someone to drop Pandit ji out. Omkar tells Vishaka that it seems she is losing the game badly. Vishaka says you have saved Mayura, but how will you save the little girl? Shankar says what did that little girl do with you? Vishaka says the girl’s father has done. She says V for Vishaka, V for Victory and gives him 2 days time to tell the truth. Omkar fumes with anger, thinks Vishaka has won, but lets see what happens.

Later in the night, Omkar says how dare Vishaka to think that she can harm Tara? Sanjay comes there and says she wants to take revenge for her brother’s death. Omkar asks him to say clearly and says I don’t know him. Sanjay shows the file. Omkar sees it and gets shocked. Sanjay tells that Vishal was the marble merchant and Omkar had brought marble quarry from him. He tells that when Omkar was on the buying spree of all the marble quarry, he bought Vishal’s quarry too. Omkar says later they found that it is not valued much and the company filed case against him and got it reimbursement with interest. He says Vishal was not having money so he sold this haveli to me and I bought it. He says he was not murdered, but committed suicide. He says I didn’t know that he is mentally pressurized, else I wouldn’t have taken money from him and wouldn’t have asked him. Shankar says we shall talk to her. Omkar says Vishaka is having enmity for me since 10 years and that’s why she is silent. He says he can’t take risk with Tara. He says he saw that tomorrow is Vishaka’s birthday, so he will surprise her.

Next day, Omkar surprises Vishaka with a gift and sings happy birthday. Mayura hugs her and wishes her happy birthday. Vishaka thanks her and says she don’t want to celebrate. She asks how did Omkar know about my birthday. Omkar says you was my enemy at one point and I get my enemies’ info. Mayura goes to do something for her. Omkar comes to Vishaka. Vishaka says it will be a gift for me, if you tell truth to Mayura. Shankar asks Vishaka to leave Omkar today, as he wants to spend time with Mayura. Vishaka says ok, no fighting today. She says today you will see my friendship, but think of Tara before showing smartness.

Update Credit to: H Hasan