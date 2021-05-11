ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Mayura checking Vishaka’s computer and thinks why did she panic? Omkar talks to Sanjay. Sanjay asks Omkar not to worry and says that engineer told that the display will come for few seconds and then will go. Megha and the guard take Vishaka to her room. Vishaka says you are with Omkar and asks Megha to leave from her room. Megha tells Mayura that Vishaka asked her to leave. Mayura knocks on the door, but Vishaka doesn’t open the door. Mayura talks to the client and apologizes. Omkar comes there. Mayura tells that don’t know what Vishaka ji was saying, she was telling that he is dead. Client calls again. Omkar asks Mayura to handle the meeting alone in Vishaka’s absence, says it is your time to support her. Mayura says ok and goes. Shankar says I am feeling bad that Mayura is stressed. Omkar says even I am not liking it, either I will tell my truth to her, or Vishaka’s truth will be exposed before my truth. Later Mayura comes to Vishaka and thanks her for coming out of room. She asks her to have food and asks what is bothering her. She asks her to tell her, as she regards her as her sister. Vishaka says you will not believe me, even if I tell you. She says I will tell you clearly and tells that Omkar is doing all this, wants to make my mental balance lost. Mayura asks why Omkar will do, and says he might do something in the party, but what about the laptop incident. Vishaka says I will tell at the right time and tells that he has manipulated with her laptop. Mayura says I have checked, there was just presentation.

