Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 14th April 2021 Written Update: Mayura gets her first win against Omkar.

The episode begins with Omkar doing Puja and remembering how Mayura had taken Manjiri as captive and warned him that she’s going to do the identical with Manjiri as he does together with her mother and father. Vishakha tells Mayura she must do one thing concerning the scar on Mayura’s face. Mayura denies and says that scar is her identification. She doesn’t wish to conceal it. Vishakha questions her why she needs to recollect the painful moments however Mayura says its not really easy to overlook particularly the mark on her face. Omkar prays to goddess to not separate from his Tara. He asks goddess to return again his Tara or settle for his life as sacrifice. Manjiri consoles him and encourages him that he’ll discover Tara quickly. Omkar says he’ll make Mayura pay for each second of separation from Tara.

Mayura tells Vishakha that scar on her face is her energy. She tells the way it reminds her of the dreadful previous of Omkar. She doesn’t wish to take away the scar because it makes her really feel assured. She says how her magnificence had grow to be a curse for her. She cries and says Omkar had all the time cherished her look greater than her character. She says she doesn’t wish to get trapped in cage of magnificence once more. Vishakha tells her she must battle in opposition to Omkar and need to bear all this for some time. Omkar on different hand vows to take revenge on Mayura.

Vishakha encourages Mayura to cover her scar and make magnificence her weapon to lure Omkar and reply him in the way in which he understands. Omkar calls police to find out about Tara however everyone seems to be clueless. Omkar will get hysteric and scolds everybody. Mayura agrees to Vishakha and will get shocked to see wide selection of magnificence merchandise. She says these should be very costly and he or she can not use it. Vishakha tells her to not fear about worth as these merchandise are free for her as she is the proprietor of that model. Mayura will get shocked and asks her if she is absolutely the proprietor of Diva’s glow vary of cosmetics. Vishakha agrees and says she may be very completely satisfied that her merchandise will be of assist for Mayura.

Vishakha says she needs her magnificence merchandise to grow to be a logo of victory for girls who wish to battle for his or her rights and he or she needs to start this with Mayura. Mayura clothes up elegantly like a enterprise girl and Vishakha tells her she is prepared now.

Shankar informs Omkar that another occasion has auctioned for deal in opposition to them however Omkar is frightened about Tara and doesn’t care about it. Manjiri tells who dared to go in opposition to Omkar and will get indignant. Mr. Ghanshyam will get misplaced in Mayura’s magnificence by seeing her. She introduces herself as Maya and Vishakha as her enterprise companion. Ghanshyam asks her if she had auctioned for deal. Mayura agrees and confidently places ahead her views. The person there tells about Omkar and the way they’ve been giving him contract for 15 years. Mayura makes use of her phrases to impress to Ghanshyam and exhibits a small presentation.

Manjiri asks Omkar to go to assembly as its not good to lose an enormous deal. Omkar’s males come to workplace and asks Ghanshyam to not give deal to others as Omkar is coming. Nonetheless Mayura cleverly convinces him to get the contract signed and leaves earlier than Omkar comes. Vishakha praises Mayura and Mayura thanks her in return. Ghanshyam is captivated by Mayura’s magnificence. Omkar comes and scolds him. However he says Omkar got here late. Omkar sees the enterprise card stored on desk which was given by Mayura. Mayura talks to Tara and tells her she’s going to meet her quickly. Mayura asks Vishakha to provide her a non-public quantity to contact Omkar and inform him that Tara is protected. The episode ends on Mayura’s decided face.