Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vishaka calling Omkar and telling him that she is giving him 12 hours, if he can find Tara then search her.

In the car, Omkar and Mayura’s head collide, omkar says I don’t want to fight with you and collides his head with her head. Megha, Shankar and Sanjay see the lady guard going somewhere and locking the door. They call Omkar. Omkar says he will come there. He asks Mayura to get taxi for him, as Manjari got consciousness and wants to meet him. Vishaka keeps hand on the nurse’s mouth and asks her to be silent. She walks away wearing nurse uniform. Doctor comes there calling sister. Omkar reaches the place and searches for Tara. Lady guard says you have an important call for you. She gives phone to omkar. Vishaka asks omkar if Tara is not found? Omkar says Vishaka. Vishaka says what do you think that I will be unconscious in the hospital and warns him, says is anything happens to Tara then you will be responsible for it. Omkar says you have enmity with me and not with Tara. Vishaka says you would have thought, before showing fake ghost of my brother and playing with my mental stability. She says a father’s mental balance loses on losing his daughter. She says I am giving you 12 hours to search Tara else forget her for forever. Omkar throws the phone and says vishaka.

Mayura searches in the files and thinks there must be something related to Omkar. She finds Vishal industries and finds Omkar’s company name in the file. She finds out about Omkar filing case on Vishal and thinks of Omkar’s words. She thinks if Vishaka ji knows Omkar then why did she hide from me. She thinks to get to the roots.

Megha suggests Omkar that they shall tell the truth to Mayura. Omkar asks what is the guarantee that Vishaka will let Tara free. Sanjay tells Omkar that his friend has traced Vishaka’s numbr and they shall go there. Just then they hear Tara calling Papa.

Mayura reaches PS and enquires about Vishal. She comes to know that Vishal committed suicide and thinks how to find out. She gets a call and gets shocked. Omkar finds the mobile in which Vishaka telling that he shall solve the riddle and gives 12 hours. Omkar finds some papers there and thinks what does it mean? He connects the pics and realizes that Tara is in haveli. Shankar says Mayura will find out about your truth. Mayura calls Omkar and tells that Vishaka has escaped from the hospital and asks him to take care. She says she is leaving and will pick up Papa ji and him. Omkar says I need time, as doctor is doing test. Mayura says I will wait, as I need to talk to you. Omkar says you can’t come, visitors are not allowed. Mayura asks if everything is fine. Omkar asks her to trust him and says I don’t want to trouble you. Mayura says ok and asks him to take care. She then asks Doctor and Nurse, how did the patient run away from here and asks them to throw the board. Just then Vishaka comes infront of her and smiles. Mayura says you. Vishaka says real surprise is awaiting, which I will give you.

Update Credit to: H Hasan