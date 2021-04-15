Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 15th April 2021 Written Update: Mayura again defeats Omkar

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Onkar speaking to somebody on name who tells him Maya’s bodyguard informed that she doesn’t know any Omkar and dont wish to meet him. He feels annoyed. Omkar sees Tara’s doll and cries lacking her. Manjiri consoles her. He’s confused what’s taking place. He receives a message from non-public quantity which says its from Tara, she is with Mayura and protected. Omkar tells Manjiri one serving to Mayura may be very intelligent. Manjiri encourages Omkar to concentrate on enterprise and says she is bound Mayura will hold Tara protected. She tells Omkar that she has taken appointment for his shoot for coverpage of journal as shedding enterprise deal wasnt good for his repute so that ought to stay in spotlight with different issues.

Vishakha tells Mayura that they made Omkar have a monetary loss and now subsequent they need to goal his standing. She contacts journal proprietor for Maya’s photoshoot however they inform her that point has been mounted for Omkar’s photoshoot and he will probably be on cowl web page of journal this time. Omkar will get decided to win in opposition to Maya. He involves Vishakha’s home. Mayura is hiding apart, and Omkar meets Vishakha whom he mistakens as Maya. She confidently threatens him and makes him depart.

Omkar has photoshoot for journal however can’t focus as he misses Tara. Manjiri encourages him to get it achieved. Manjiri brings him to journal launch. The host broadcasts they are going to be revealing cowl web page of journal which has hottest enterprise particular person of present time. Manjiri comes there and says its her son’s cowl picture so she’s going to take away the curtain, she excitedly pulls the curtain and the whole lot is being telecasted stay.

They get shocked to see its not Omkar however Maya on cowl web page. Vishakha and Mayura watch it stay and really feel completely happy at their win. Vishakha tells she is glad Omkar has to pay for her magnificence by shedding his social standing. Omkar feels annoyed and leaves. Manjiri asks him to forgive her. Omkar realizes whom he met yesterday was not Maya. Vishakha tells its time for Omkar to satisfy Maya. She tells now its time for Maya to captivate Omkar in her magnificence’s cage.

Vishakha teaches Mayura to do cat stroll however Mayura retains failing. She can’t stroll correctly sporting heels, Vishakha provides her instance of village girls who carry earthen pots. Nonetheless Mayura loses her balances whereas attempting to stroll and sits down on flooring. She says she can’t do that however Vishakha encourages her once more. Manjiri informs Omkar about Maya’s style present. Vishakha tells Mayura if she does this present efficiently she will be able to go to satisfy Tara. Omkar tells Manjiri he needs to attend this present and discover out who’s Maya and if she is expounded to Mayura.

Vishakha brings a lot of outfits for Mayura and tells her to observe until she feels comfy. Vishakha will get a message which informs her that Omkar is utilizing his supply to seek out location of style present. She tells Mayura to not suppose a lot and she’s going to handle the whole lot. Megha and Sanjay involves dwelling however Ashutosh tells Sanjay to enter inside and doesn’t discuss to Megha. Sanjay tells him Megha doesn’t wish to keep within the room he had rented. Nonetheless Ashutosh rebukes Megha and tells her to depart as Mayura is struggling because of her.

Omkar hiddenly observes Maya and Vishakha. Mayura feels suspicious and appears round. Omkar tells his driver to convey automotive in order that they will observe them. The episode ends on Omkar’s face pondering that he feels Maya has some hyperlink linked to Mayura.