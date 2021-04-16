Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Omkar gets shocked seeing Mayura as confident Maya – TMT Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Akhilesh asking Megha to go. Megha says the place is mummy, she’s going to speak to her. Sanjay asks her to return, says you’ve gotten already troubled them a lot. Omkar tells Vishaka he desires to satisfy Maya and asks who’s she? Vishaka asks guards to make her meet Maya. Megha involves Manjari and asks her to name Omkar. Manjari asks her to go. Megha says I helped Omkar and tells that she will be able to’t go residence attributable to them. Manjari says your Mayura has escaped with Tara. Megha calls Omkar and threatens to get them arrested. She runs inside and goes to Manjari’s room. Manjari asks her to return out. Megha says she is not going to come out till Omkar talks to her.

Omkar asks Vishaka the place is Maya and says he didn’t come to play antakshiri along with her. Vishaka asks him to do reverse countdown and performs the style present. Akhilesh tells that Nisha has despatched some hyperlink, says how you can open it. Dadi says she is aware of, as Mayura taught her. She opens the hyperlink and finds the style present occurring. Vishaka tells Omkar that Maya will come now. After many fashions Maya walks on the ramp. Omkar sees Mayura and thinks if she received her scar eliminated. Akhilesh tells Dadi that that is modeling present. Simply then he sees Mayura strolling on the ramp on his cellular. Omkar recollects Mayura’s phrases that she’s going to win Tara along with her love and truthfulness. He says Mayura…He thinks Mayura received her scar eliminated. He burns the TV angrily. He hears Reporter telling that Ms. Maya is the miracle of magnificence, our present stopper Maya. Akhilesh asks Dadi what did she hear or examine it. Dadi says she don’t bear in mind. Akhilesh says I’ll name Nisha. Dadi says did you see, Mayura received the scar faraway from her face and tells that there’s a cause behind this. She says if she don’t need to come infront of us, then don’t do something. She tells that her mom goes to many temples to wish and asks him to not search her. akhilesh says Mayura shall win in her goal and prays to Mata Rani. Vishaka laughs at Omkar and tells that she will be able to’t management to see Sartaj, Ex Sartaj or Omkar in bother. She feels pity on him. Omkar asks her to watch out and says I’m not doing something as you’re a woman. Vishaka says you was the identical man, who had caged the woman and ruined her life. He asks if you happen to couldn’t bear your defeat to see her roaming freely. She tells that the fireplace which he lighted, is not going to attain Mayura, however your ego will probably be burned. She tells that Mayura will play your band. The reporter asks Maya to inform few phrases. Mayura tells {that a} lady turns into a daughter, spouse, mom and lots of different issues, however when she is born, she is cursed. She says when a stupendous woman is born, household suppose that the woman is gorgeous, so there will probably be no drawback in her marriage, the man will come on horse and can marry with out dowry. She tells that she has bear the whole lot. She tells that the future of a stupendous woman is the cage, however the magnificence will turn out to be her energy and never the curse. She says no matter proceedings, they get at the moment will go to the charity for the welfare of the ladies who has suffered by the hands of their husbands.

Mayura tells that it’s sufficient of husbands’ torture and they won’t bear it simply because they love them. She tells that point has come to combat again now. Dadi tells Akhilesh that Mayura is a tigress and standing infront of her world. Omkar asks Vishaka the place is Mayura? Vishaka offers him electrical shock and tells that she got here with all of the preparations. She calls her guards and tells that she is aware of how you can deal with such guys. Omkar says if I make a small name then your males will burn your workplace. Vishaka says I’m afraid. Omkar calls his guards. Vishaka will get a name. He tells that he’ll burn her workplace and life, and tells that she has to pay huge for messing with him.

Precap: Omkar tells Mayura that he didn’t know that his hatred will probably be heavy for her. Mayura tells that he’ll perceive when the suitable time comes.



Replace Credit score to: H Hasan