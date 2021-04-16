Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 16th April 2021 Written update: Omkar challenges Vishakha to destroy her.

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Omkar reaching the venue of vogue present. He stands apart and watches Vishakha speaking to Maya. He thinks he has to see who is that this Maya who has made his life tough. Omkar tries to take a peek at Maya who’s with Vishakha however seems it was another person. Vishakha sees Omkar and talks to him. He says he had seen Maya coming together with her, the place is she.

At Mayura’s residence, Asutosh asks Sanjay to take Megha with him. Megha tells she desires to remain there and asks to name Sulekha. Nevertheless dadi and Asutosh request Sanjay to take her again so he does the identical. Asutosh worries about Mayura. Vishakha asks Omkar if he’s very keen to fulfill Maya. She taunts him for shedding twice from Maya. Omkar tells he is aware of purpose of Maya’s success is her. She introduces herself as Vishakha however Omkar tells she doesn’t wish to know her title, he asks the place is Maya and whats her relationship together with her. Vishakha calls guards and says Omkar desires to fulfill Maya.

Megha involves Omkar’s home and forcefully enters when guards attempt to cease her. Manjiri scolds and her tells her to depart however she pushes Manjiri and runs inside a room and locks it. Manjiri says its her room and asks her to come back out however Megha says she gained’t come out until Omkar comes and talks to her. Vishakha makes Omkar sit together with her in a room. He will get aggravated and says he doesn’t wish to play Antakshari together with her however desires to fulfill Maya. Vishakha switches on tv the place stay broadcast of charity vogue present is occurring. Ashutosh says Nisha has despatched some hyperlink. Dadi says Mayura had taught her to open such hyperlinks. Ashutosh says its some modelling hyperlink and Nisha may need despatched by mistake.

Vishakha tells its time to fulfill Maya. Mayura walks on the stage and divulges her face. Omkar will get surprised to see and wonders if Mayura eliminated her scar. Even Asutosh watches the present. Omkar remembers all of the warnings Mayura had given him about successful Tara again. Omkar lights matchstick and burns the tv. However will get shocked to see one other tv behind him. He will get hysteric and Vishakha laughs at him. Dadi and Ashutosh will get very glad seeing Mayura and pray she will get profitable in no matter she has been planning.

Vishakha taunts Omkar badly and makes enjoyable of him. Omkar tells Vishakha that she ought to management her language. He’s not saying her a lot as she is girl. Nevertheless Vishakha asks him if he considers that truth as he had saved a girl captivated in cage. She tells him his perspective will burn within the hearth he has began. She tells him now Maya urf Mayura will end him. Maya confidently speech about manner females are handled by society. She says if a feminine is judged on her magnificence, it turns a curse for them. She tells now magnificence and characters of a woman will turn out to be a boon for them. She tells all of the revenue from her present can be donated for the ladies who desires to get freedom from numerous prisons of life. She says ladies no extra have to undergo any tortures as an alternative its time to show males a lesson and provides them punishment for his or her crimes.

Omkar once more asks Vishakha about the place is Mayura. Vishakha tells him she is ready effectively and never afraid of him. Omkar tells her quickly she is going to get afraid of him. Vishakha will get a textual content and Omkar tells her not solely her workplace however he’ll burn down her complete life. The episode ends on his face.