Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update

The Episode starts with Omkar telling Vishaka that he didn’t do anything to her brother. He says Vishal had committed suicide, I am sad about his death, but I didn’t do anything. Vishaka asks him not to take her brother’s name from his mouth and says he was my world and you have snatched him from me. She says she will separate him from his world, Mayura and Tara. Omkar says if Tara gets even an scratch then I will not leave you. Shankar tells Omkar that they shall go to the hospital. Omkar asks Vishaka not to get blind in revenge fire that she herself will burn. He goes. Vishaka says just wait and watch, to whom I burn in this fire. She takes the firewood and burns her hand. Mayura prays to God and do aarti. Omkar comes there and holds the aarti. They do aarti together. Jai Jai Maa plays….They pray together.

Omkar asks her to listen to him. Mayura says she is not interested to hear one more lie from him. Omkar says whatever I have done is to get tara and asks her to trust him. Mayura asks him not to insult those words and tells that I always trusted you, but you always fooled and betrayed me. She says I agreed to all your sayings, but you have broken my trust. She says say anything, but don’t say that I shall trust you. Omkar says for the first time, I am not ashamed of my lie, tells that Tara was with Vishaka and not with him. He says he feigns to be blind, just to see Vishaka’s moves. Mayura doesn’t believe him. Omkar says I was acting to be blind, but you was not seeing her truth. He asks her to make their daughter Tara wears the sacred thread. Nurse tells Mayura that Doctor is calling you. Doctor tells that no medicine is working on her. Mayura asks Omkar to say what did she eat in 2 weeks? Omkar says he really don’t know as Tara was with Vishaka. Sanjay comes there and says Omkar is saying right, we were searching Tara. Omkar says I found her just 2 mins back, when you saw me with her. Mayura asks him to give her reason to doubt Vishaka. Vishaka comes there and shows her burnt hand, says Omkar has done this. Sanjay says she is lying, we all were there, Omkar didn’t do anything. Vishaka acts and smiles. Mayura threatens Omkar to send him behind bars and takes Vishaka from there to get her hand bandaged.

