ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vishaka throwing a flower pot on Omkar. Omkar moves to safety. Doctor tells that Tara has breathing problem, but she is fine. Megha calls Sanjay. Sanjay says he couldn’t find Omkar. Omkar comes to the terrace and asks Vishaka where will she go? He says Mayura said right that evil don’t accept defeat, but good never defeats. He says you wants to ruin me, but you have ruined. Vishaka says she will get hundred of chances to take revenge from him. Megha calls him and asks him not to take law in his hand. She says Sanjay will reach there with Police. Vishaka provokes Omkar and says she will ruin him and will snatch him everything so that he repent all his life. Omkar says I will kill you. Mayura asks Omkar not to get provoked by him. Shankar, Sanjay and Police come there. Omkar walks towards Vishaka. Vishaka says she will separate him from Mayura and Tara. She says she will hit him on the place, where he gets hurt much. She says I was pained to see my brother’s dead body and now you will see Tara’s dead body. Omkar shouts Vishaka and picks a brick. Mayura gets worried and asks Doctor about Tara. Doctor says she is stable and will gain consciousness in 6-7 hours. Megha asks Mayura to go to Omkar and tells that she is worried for Tara. Mayura says she can’t trust her. Megha asks her to trust Sanjay and says he has sent Police constable for Tara’s security. Constable comes there. Megha asks Mayura to go. Mayura asks her to take care of Tara and goes. Mayura also reaches haveli. Sanjay, Shankar and Police reach the terrace, but don’t find Omkar and Vishaka there. They hear Vishaka shouting. Sanjay sees Omkar pulling a bag and calls him. Mayura, Shankar and Police Inspector come there and they see blood on the ground. They follow the blood stains and come to Omkar. He is holding the brick with blood on it. Mayura is shocked and asks where is Vishaka? Inspector asks Constable to arrest Omkar. Mayura says nobody can touch Omkar and asks him to search Vishaka. She says my daughter is having danger from Vishaka. Omkar tells that he reached haveli and couldn’t bear when Vishaka was badmouthing about tara. He says then he don’t remember what happened after that. Inspector says you will remember in the PS. Omkar tells Mayura that he didn’t do anything, and don’t remember. He is taken to the PS.

Mayura asks Megha to do something as Omkar is arrested. Tara calls Papa in unconscious state. Mayura says your Mamma will come soon, kisses on her forehead and leaves with Megha. Mayura and Megha come to the PS. Mayura asks Inspector when Omkar is saying that he don’t remember then why don’t they believe him, after interrogating him all night. Inspector says we couldn’t get trace of Vishaka from haveli. Mayura calls Shankar and asks about Tara. Omkar is brought there by constable

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
92
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top