Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vishaka throwing a flower pot on Omkar. Omkar moves to safety. Doctor tells that Tara has breathing problem, but she is fine. Megha calls Sanjay. Sanjay says he couldn’t find Omkar. Omkar comes to the terrace and asks Vishaka where will she go? He says Mayura said right that evil don’t accept defeat, but good never defeats. He says you wants to ruin me, but you have ruined. Vishaka says she will get hundred of chances to take revenge from him. Megha calls him and asks him not to take law in his hand. She says Sanjay will reach there with Police. Vishaka provokes Omkar and says she will ruin him and will snatch him everything so that he repent all his life. Omkar says I will kill you. Mayura asks Omkar not to get provoked by him. Shankar, Sanjay and Police come there. Omkar walks towards Vishaka. Vishaka says she will separate him from Mayura and Tara. She says she will hit him on the place, where he gets hurt much. She says I was pained to see my brother’s dead body and now you will see Tara’s dead body. Omkar shouts Vishaka and picks a brick. Mayura gets worried and asks Doctor about Tara. Doctor says she is stable and will gain consciousness in 6-7 hours. Megha asks Mayura to go to Omkar and tells that she is worried for Tara. Mayura says she can’t trust her. Megha asks her to trust Sanjay and says he has sent Police constable for Tara’s security. Constable comes there. Megha asks Mayura to go. Mayura asks her to take care of Tara and goes. Mayura also reaches haveli. Sanjay, Shankar and Police reach the terrace, but don’t find Omkar and Vishaka there. They hear Vishaka shouting. Sanjay sees Omkar pulling a bag and calls him. Mayura, Shankar and Police Inspector come there and they see blood on the ground. They follow the blood stains and come to Omkar. He is holding the brick with blood on it. Mayura is shocked and asks where is Vishaka? Inspector asks Constable to arrest Omkar. Mayura says nobody can touch Omkar and asks him to search Vishaka. She says my daughter is having danger from Vishaka. Omkar tells that he reached haveli and couldn’t bear when Vishaka was badmouthing about tara. He says then he don’t remember what happened after that. Inspector says you will remember in the PS. Omkar tells Mayura that he didn’t do anything, and don’t remember. He is taken to the PS.

Mayura asks Megha to do something as Omkar is arrested. Tara calls Papa in unconscious state. Mayura says your Mamma will come soon, kisses on her forehead and leaves with Megha. Mayura and Megha come to the PS. Mayura asks Inspector when Omkar is saying that he don’t remember then why don’t they believe him, after interrogating him all night. Inspector says we couldn’t get trace of Vishaka from haveli. Mayura calls Shankar and asks about Tara. Omkar is brought there by constable

