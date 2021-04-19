Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Omkar decides to snatch Tara from Mayura – TMT Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Omkar telling Vishaka that he didn’t contact her and burned her manufacturing facility. He asks her to inform the place is Mayura, else he’ll burn every little thing into ashes. Mayura comes there and faces Omkar. Vishaka asks how did you’re feeling this shock? It was extra surprising than the machine present. Mayura comes there and says you might have mild hearth to fulfill me and says you was so stressed to fulfill me. Omkar says you’re looking lovely and says he didn’t know that his hatred will swimsuit her. He says the place is that scar, you stated that it freed you from the wonder cage. He says after I requested you to get the scar eliminated, you refused and did a drama. He says now you bought it eliminated to your egocentric purpose. Mayura says you’ll know what I did and why? Simply wait and look ahead to someday. Omkar says you wish to be within the magnificence cage all the time. Mayura says you’ll be able to’t perceive girls, even in the event you take many births. Simply then he hears Tara calling him Papa. He searches for her. Mayura says Tara is right here and exhibits the telephone. Omkar talks to her and asks how is she? Tara tells that she is okay and tells that Mamma stated that you’re busy in work and there may be nonetheless time to fulfill her. Mayura feels ache to separate a father from his daughter. Tara tells that she has made many mates right here and learnt a lot. Omkar asks the place is she? He says your Papa desires to fulfill you. Simply then the decision will get disconnected. Omkar asks Mayura to inform the place is Tara? Mayura says Tara is secure with me and tells that she is feeling good to see him craving for Tara. She asks him to grasp her ache, how she felt to steer clear of Tara for five years. A fb is proven. Mayura tells that she shouldn’t be like him and isn’t conserving her removed from him, in order that to make him yearn for her, however to make her life higher. Omkar says return my Tara now itself. Mayura says I made you speak to Tara, else you don’t deserve even this. Omkar asks her to inform him in 5 minutes, else he’ll kill Vishaka and her, and her total household. He says all of your plan can be ruined. He begins the countdown and simply then his telephone rings. Mayura says could also be some necessary name, choose the decision. Omkar will get a name from DIG who confronts him for threatening Vishaka and Mayura and asks him to do not forget that they’re extra highly effective than him. Omkar fumes with anger.

Megha is thrown out of Omkar’s home. She thinks the place to go, she will be able to’t again to Sanjay as he has nothing than poverty. She hears Police constables coming there and standing exterior Omkar’s home. She thinks why Vishaka helps Mayura. Mayura tells Omkar that she has caged him with out the cage. Omkar appears at her staringly. Mayura says I’m not petrified of you. She asks him to depart from town else she’s going to ruined him. Omkar asks Mayura to remind herself, who’s sangemarmar sartaj and what he can do? He says you probably have forgotten then I’ll inform you. He says to hell together with your DIG and also you and asks his guards to kidnap them. Vishaka asks Mayura to run and releases smoke bomb. They run away from there. Vishaka and Mayura come house. Vishaka tells that it was hectic day and asks Mayura to go and meet Tara, as every little thing is okay. Omkar returns house angrily. Megha is hiding and watching him. He goes inside the home and thinks how dare Mayura to take Tara away from me. He thinks I gained’t let her keep in peace and won’t go away her. Megha hears him. Omkar appears on the chess board. Vishaka’s staff will get the toys. Mayura says I’ll meet my Tara in the present day. Vishaka asks them to cover the toys and tells that Omkar got here house with some particular visitor. She asks Mayura to vary her gown.

