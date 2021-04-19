Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 19th April 2021 Written Update: Mayura confidently faces Omkar.

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Omkar telling Vishakha that she gave him a small electrical shock and in return he burnt her workplace, if she doesn’t inform him the place Mayura is, he’ll burn all the pieces into ashes. Vishakha will get shocked to see Mayura coming there. However then she says how is that this shock referring to Mayura and asks if its stronger than the present. Mayura asks him if he’s so impatient to fulfill her. Omkar tells Mayura she is trying stunning. He says his hatred is trying stunning on her. He says how did she take away the scar now as she used to say its her identification. He says if she would have accomplished this earlier than, they wouldn’t should undergo all the pieces. He tells her now for her egocentric causes she has eliminated her mark.

Mayura says she has learnt to change into egocentric from Omkar. She says no matter she did neither can Omkar perceive nor does she desires to clarify it to him. She tells him to attend for proper time to know the reality. He taunts her for liking to remain trapped in cage of magnificence. Out of the blue he hears Tara calling Papa and goes loopy looking for her round. Mayura exhibits her telephone and says Tara is right here. Omkar talks to Tara who says him she misses him. Mayura feels responsible of separating a daughter from her father. Omkar asks Tara the place is she however earlier than she may say something, name will get disconnected.

Omkar asks Mayura the place is Tara, he says he desires to fulfill her. Mayura tells him if he can understand what she has gone via up to now 5 years when she couldn’t meet her daughter. Flashbacks are proven of how Omkar saved Tara away from Mayura. She says she has separated Tara from him in order that she will get a greater life. Omkar insists on getting again Tara. He threatens them saying if inside 5 seconds Mayura doesn’t inform him about Tara, he’ll burn down Vishakha’s enterprise and Mayura’s household down. Nevertheless Mayura is assured and smirks at him.

D.I.G. calls and informs him about threats he has given to Mayura and Vishakha. He warns Omkar that individuals he’s dealing with are extra highly effective than him. Megha is ready exterior Omkar’s residence to fulfill him and sees policemen ready there. Mayura tells Omkar he ought to be taught to just accept defeat now. He retains looking at her and shouts Mayura. She tells him she isn’t afraid of him and says her identify is Maya. He tells her to recollect as soon as once more who’s Sangemarmar sartaj and what he can do. He instructs his males to captivate Mayura and Vishakha, nevertheless they escape from him.

Vishakha tells Mayura it was an extended day however as she had promised if all the pieces goes effective she will meet Tara. Omkar picks up a flower vase and breaks iy frustratedly. He comes inside residence and breaks issues round. Megha peeks from exterior and sees all the pieces. Omkar thinks he gained’t let Mayura take his daughter away. Mayura bakes muffins for Tara and Vishakha’s workers deliver toys for Tara. Nevertheless Vishakha comes and informs her that she can’t go to fulfill Tara in the present day as Omkar is ready exterior with some particular visitor. She additionally asks Mayura to alter her outlook asap. The episode ends with Mayura’s shocked face.