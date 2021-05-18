Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with ACP Raghav asking Omkar to sit in the PS. He asks Inspector Pandey about his hair style and asks if swag is seen. Pandey says yes sir. Omkar gets up and asks them to talk, and let him go. He says I am innocent. ACP asks him to sit and asks if you are innocent then why were you running away. He asks Inspector Pandey about Omkar’s case. Inspector says nautanki. ACP Raghav throws paper weight on him and says he is asking about the case and not his suggestion. Inspector says Vishaka is missing. Mayura says she is not missing, but has escaped. ACP says if you are saying then it might be same. Mayura says if she would have hurt by Omkar then we would have found her. ACP asks then why blood is on your husband’s hand. Omkar says that doesn’t mean that something happened to her. ACP says might be, if she is hurt then she can’t go far. We shall go and search her. ACP breaks the walnut hitting on the wall and offers Mayura. Mayura looks on. They come to haveli. Pandey shows the blood stains to ACP and says it is to divert them. Omkar asks Mayura to go to Tara. ACP tells Pandey that they shall have mangoes and asks Mayura who kept it here. Mayura says there is a garden of mangoes here. ACP says lets go and have it. Mayura asks him to go and search Vishaka. He lifts the grass and finds a woman’s dead body under it. Everyone gets shocked. Raghav says mangoes might be brought for this use and tells that it is proved that Omkar is the criminal. Mayura asks Omkar what is all this and asks him to say that he didn’t do this to Vishaka. ACP tells that the murderer has destroyed her face, but she resembles Vishaka. Inspector says yes. ACP says the dead person shall get peace and asks Pandey to send body for autopsy. He asks Mayura to say what to do with her husband? He asks Omkar if he remembers anything. Omkar says I didn’t do this, I can’t do this. He tells Mayura that he can’t kill anyone and asks her to trust him. ACP says we shall go to PS and shall start everything from start and then you will remember everything, else I have the way. Omkar asks Mayura to believe him and says he is innocent. ACP says he has to enquire with everyone.

In the PS, Mayura asks Omkar how to refuse that she saw Vishaka’s dead body. She asks him to swear on her and say that he didn’t do this. Omkar takes off his hand from her head. Mayura asks what does it mean? Omkar says I can’t tell my innocent, but will prove it. He says if Vishaka had done anything to Tara or her, then he wouldn’t have thought even once before killing her. He wipes her tears. Mayura holds his hand. Constable comes and says ACP is calling for interrogation. Sanjay gives his statement to ACP and tells that he heard a scream in the haveli. ACP asks then what did you see? Sanjay drinks water. ACP asks what did you see? Sanjay says Omkar was dragging something. ACP asks what? Dead body? Sanjay says I don’t know, but it is something for sure.

Omkar thinks of Vishaka’s threatening words. ACP comes there and throws water on his face. He asks him to accept his crime. Omkar says Vishaka’s dead body is found, so it is not proved that I killed her. ACP says even you are like all criminal. Omkar says I can’t accept the crime to be different from others. ACP threatens him and asks him if he dragged Vishaka’s dead body.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan