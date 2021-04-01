ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 1st April 2021 Written Episode Tara Refuses To Have Drink

The latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka starts with Manjiri offers juice to drink but Tara refuses to accept the juice. Shankar comes and says that Omkar is coming so drink juice. Tara is about to drink the juice but suddenly see noticed that Vanraj coming there. Tara asks for Omkar if doesn’t bring Nayan along with him. Mayura brings gifts and balloons for Tara. Tara gets elated and hugs her. Mayura says that her Angel Mother has sent these gifts for her. Mayura says first you eat food and then we’ll go for an outing. In a flashback, Omkar agrees with all the condition Omkar.

Tara gets happy and says that she eagerly wants to visit Park to play. Omkar asks Tara that we will go to Park for sure. Mayura then asks Omkar to arrange food in Tara’s room. She makes her eat food. Manjiri is still doubting Nayan. Omkar says that they will leave this city as soon as Tara gets fine. Shankar, there is planning along with Mayura to get fleed along with Tara. Manjiri ordered all the guards to be stricken by the security.

Later, Omkar comes to Tara and says that they will go, Park, today and set the park on the lawn of his house. Mayura comes and asks what is, Omkar replies that Doctor has suggested avoiding outings for Tara, so that is why he arranged everything here. Manjiri tells Shankar that Tara is quite happy. Meanwhile, one of the servants come and informs Manjiri that Tara’s medicine has broken. Manjiri reprimands her ordered him to bring a new medicine bottle for her. Later, Tara is feeling like sleep, but Mayura says that she should study now. But Omkar says that she is his daughter and she will do whatever she wants.

Mayura teaches shapes Tara in an innovative and easy way. Tara is enjoying studying with Mayura. Just then Omkar comes and yells at Mayura and says that he told you to make her hit the sack. Mayura says that this essential as she is growing up. Megha there goes to Mayura’s house and asks for her. She says that she doesn’t find her in the hospital. Megha then asks for Mayura’s contact number. Omkar goes to Tara along with Mayura’s image and asks if she is your Angel Mother. But Tara denies it as Shankar already instruct her not to identify the image of Mayura. He thinks Mayura perhaps Mayura won’t meet her earlier. The episode ends, stay tuned for further Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Updates.


