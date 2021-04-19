Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mayura proves herself as Maya to defeat Omkar – TMT Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Omkar speaking to the NGO girls in Vishaka’s home and asks them at hand over his daughter to him. Mayura comes there and greets them, calling herself Maya. Omkar says she is Mayura and asks them to ask her to return his daughter. Mayura says which daughter. Omkar tells the women, you had seen her. Mayura asks if one thing occurred to you, any trauma…? The woman tells that your spouse’s face resembles her, however she was completely different and had scar on her face. Mayura says so you’re Omkar ji, whose contract we bought and my pic was posted on the quilt web page somewhat than you within the journal. She asks if he’s taking revenge from her. Mayura asks why? Omkar says as a result of I’ve separated Tara from you. He tells the NGO girls that the scar will be eliminated and asks them to see that she is Mayura. Mayura asks what’s he saying? The NGO girl says he feels that you’re Mayura and has kidnapped his daughter. Mayura says I’m not Mayura, however Maya, you will have a misunderstanding. She says you possibly can test my IDs. Vishaka exhibits Maya’s ID proofs. Inspector and the NGO girls test. Inspector says you will have a misunderstanding. Mayura says it appears my face resembles his spouse. Omkar takes water glass in his hand and splashes water on Mayura, however she strikes and the water falls on NGO girl. Omkar says she has moved as her scar will seem. Mayura says what do you assume that you’ll throw water on me and I’ll stand as a statue. Vishaka makes Omkar falls down on Mayura’s toes. Mayura asks if he’s damage and asks him to get ordinary to fall on her toes. Omkar tells that he has Mayura’s stuff and tells that they shall get DNA check executed. Mayura says I’m exhibiting my sympathy and you aren’t ending. She tells inspector that she will’t give any extra proofs. Inspector asks Omkar to come back. Omkar runs to Mayura and holds her hand. Mayura throws juice on her face and warns him to not hurt him. She says I’m human, and never your private property. She asks him to get out.

Vishaka and Mayura chortle mendacity down on the mattress and stand up. Vishaka says Omkar’s face was upset. Mayura says I used to be fearful when Omkar talked about DNA check. She tells that she has struggle again. Vishaka asks Mayura to go and meet Tara. Mayura thinks of Omkar telling that Tara won’t ever name her mom and tells that the scar has develop into her identification. Vishaka asks her to go and meet Tara, and tells that she’s going to ship her guards to see if somebody is following her. Mayura says your Mamma is coming to satisfy you. She asks Vishaka if the work is completed. Akhilesh and Dadi obtain presents from somebody. Mayura sends video to them, informing them that she has develop into Maya till she takes revenge from Omkar, and asks them to delete the video after watching. They see Mayura’s picture body.

Omkar thinks how one can defeat Mayura. Megha comes there and tells that she might help him defeat Mayura. Omkar asks her to go. Megha says solely a sister can reveal different sister’s secrets and techniques. Omkar asks her to cease and asks what you are able to do. Megha says I can achieve this a lot, however it’s a must to assist me. Omkar agrees. Megha tells that she’s going to drown Mayura’s lanka.

Precap will likely be added later.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan