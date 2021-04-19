Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 20th April 2021 Written Update: Megha joins hands with Omkar to destroy Mayura.

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Omkar coming with girls from ladies rights affiliation to Vishakha’s dwelling and telling them that as a result of them Mayura snatched his daughter away from him and now they need to assist him get his daughter again. Mayura urf Maya comes there and introduces herself as Maya however Omkar says she is Mayura. He tells inspector that she has kidnapped his daughter. Mayura acts shocked and asks which daughter. Omkar tells them to consider she is his spouse Mayura. Mayura says has one thing occurred that he misplaced his psychological stability and is seeing his spouse in each lady.

The girl from ladies organisation says that she could be very totally different from Mayura and doesn’t have any scar on her face. Mayura acts harmless and asks if he’s similar Omkar who had misplaced his deal to Maya and whom she changed on journal cowl. Mayura says him she isnt his spouse. She even tells the officers to examine all her id playing cards. They examine and say she isn’t Mayura however Maya. Omkar will get provoked after which tells that they may consider him as soon as her scar is seen. He picks up a glass of water to throw at her face however Mayura goes apart and water falls on the woman. She scolds Omkar for being careless.

Omkar will get indignant and says Mayura he received’t spare her. Vishakha makes him journey down and he falls proper in Mayura’s toes. Mayura acts and asks if he’s okay. She quietly tells him to study to fall as he has no possibility. Mayura asks them to take him away or else she’s going to get stress marks. Omkar says if she is Maya then let her do a small DNA take a look at and show it. Nevertheless Mayura says she has already proved that she is Maya and if he nonetheless insists she should name D.I.G. Omkar tries to forcefully cease Mayura however she remembers previous moments and angrily throws the glass of juice in her hand on his face and asks him to get out asap.

Vishakha and Mayura lie down on mattress and snort collectively remembering how Omkar’s defeated face seemed. Vishakha tells her to cease worrying a lot and go to spend time with Tara as she had been doing all this for her. As Mayura removes her make-up from her scar she once more remembers previous moments when Omkar had mistreated her. Mayura touches Tara’s {photograph} and thinks she goes to satisfy Tara.

Mayura sends items for Ashutosh and dadi and likewise a videoclip saying she is okay and now she has change into Maya to take her revenge in opposition to Omkar. She requested them to delete the video after watching it. Ashutosh will get completely satisfied and desires whereever she is she have to be completely satisfied. Megha comes and says Omkar she may help him however Omkar asks her to go away. She insults Omkar and says solely a sister can discover out secrets and techniques from a sister. Omkar stops her from going again and asks what she will do. He asks her to present her details about Mayura’s plans and episode ends on Omkar’s face as Megha says its time to burn down Mayura’s Lanka.