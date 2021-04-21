Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Megha informs Omkar about Tara’s location – TMT Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Mayura telling Vishaka that Tara may be very glad seeing her and made greeting card for her and likewise gave her a toy. Vishaka asks her to take pleasure in and take care. She asks her to return quickly. Mayura says okay. Tara calls her. Vishaka sits on the couch and says somebody carry my tea. Megha comes there in veil and brings the tea. Vishaka asks who’s she? She calls Kajal. Kajal says she is our maid’s sister, and was in want of cash after her husband handed away. Vishaka asks her to take away her veil and is about to carry her, however Megha strikes again. Vishaka will get a name from Mayura and goes. Megha thinks she has to grab her luxurious life to make her personal life luxurious. Mayura asks Vishaka to let her keep along with her for tonight. Vishaka says she will be able to’t enable, as safety shouldn’t be tight in resort. Tara asks her to ask Aunty to let her keep. Vishaka agrees and asks her to drop her to hostel tomorrow. Megha hears and calls Omkar. She informs him that Mayura is with Tara within the resort and the latter stays in hostel now a days. Omkar asks her to search out out in regards to the resort after which she is going to get the cash. Megha says okay. Omkar makes a name and asks to look all resorts. He says he’ll free Tara from Mayura. Mayura asks Tara to not imagine on strangers and inform a narrative. Tara asks her to inform a narrative. Mayura tells her a narrative. Tara sleeps.

She hopes no bother shall come on Tara and if she will get caught in any bother, then shall get saved. She herself sleeps with Tara. Vishaka involves her room and goes to take tub. Megha involves Vishaka’s room and checks her cellphone, however realizes it opens with finger prints. Vishaka comes out of the toilet and wipes her face with towel. She doesn’t see Megha. Megha sees Kajal coming there and hides. Vishaka doesn’t see her nonetheless. Kajal retains milk and goes. Vishaka opens the cabinet, wherein Megha is sitting, however goes to see the message. Megha thinks she is going to get the cash when she enquires in regards to the resort. Omkar sees Servants bringing welcome residence Tara and thinks Megha will do something to search out out in regards to the resort. Megha sees Vishaka sleeping and comes out of the cabinet. She holds her finger. Vishaka talks to Omkar in sleep and says she is not going to depart her. Megha opens the cellphone with Vishaka’s finger and will get to know in regards to the resort. She goes. Vishaka wakes up and thinks cellphone was on charging. She will get uncertain. Mayura wakes up seeing a nasty dream that Omkar is taking Tara away. She sees Tara beside her and asking for water. She calls resort reception, however they don’t choose the decision. Mayura thinks to go herself to get the water. She goes out.

Omkar beats the workers members after which asks asks Supervisor, asking him to inform the place is Tara and Mayura? Mayura comes out and takes water, however she don’t see Omkar there. Supervisor takes Omkar to the room and finds them not there. Omkar appears to be like on the window and thinks of Mayura’s phrases. He will get upset. Vishaka tells Mayura that Tara is safe and secure right here. Mayura says if Omkar had taken Tara then what would have occur. She says I noticed him on the proper time and took her by window. She says you requested me to drop her to hostel, however I didn’t pay attention. Vishaka asks her to not assume which didn’t occur and says we will assume how Omkar got here to know that you simply each are there. Simply then Megha comes there and says your tea. Vishaka says preserve it on the desk. Mayura asks who’s she? Vishaka says new maid. She asks how did you spend time with Tara, you individuals will need to have loved. Mayura senses that tara is having hazard with this maid and thinks if she is the one.

