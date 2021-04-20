Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 21st April 2021 Written update: Megha enters Vishakha’s house as a new maid.

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Mayura calling Vishakha and informing her that Tara was very completely happy to fulfill her. Vishakha tells Mayura to take pleasure in her time and watch out. Vishakha asks for a cup of tea. A maid comes together with her face absolutely hidden. Vishakha asks who’s she. Vishakha’s workers informs her that she is a poor girl and her husband died, she is sister of maid who works at their residence. Vishakha tells she did very properly and asks maid to really feel safe there. Vishakha asks why has she placed on ghunghat and is about to take away it however maid stops her.

Her workers tells her that she is from village so she is shy. Later its proven that its Megha who has disguised herself as maid. Mayura calls Vishakha and requests her to let her stick with Tara for tonight. Tara is proven who requests Vishakha to let Mayura keep together with her tonight. Megha overhears all the pieces and calls Omkar to tell him that Tara stays at hostel and at current she is in lodge with Mayura the place safety is much less. Omkar tells her to seek out out which lodge it’s if she needs cash. Megha agrees to seek out it.

At lodge Mayura spends completely happy moments with Tara after which narrates story to her. She even sings lullaby for her and needs she all the time stays secure and if she lands in any bother, she could discover her method out of it. Megha stealthily involves Vishakha’s room to seek out details about lodge. She picks up cellphone however its locked with fingerprints. Vishakha comes out from toilet and Megha shortly hides in cabinet. Vishakha is about to open it however will get distracted by textual content on her cellphone. Omkar instructs his males and workers to embellish complete home fantastically to welcome again Tara. He says when she comes again, she ought to understand how a lot Omkar missed her.

Omkar thinks as a lot as he needs to fulfill Tara, that a lot Megha needs cash thats why she agreed to do his work. She’s going to absolutely do all the pieces attainable to seek out out info for him. When Vishakha falls asleep, Megha makes use of her fingers to swipe and unlock her cellphone display. Megha will get shocked when she hears Vishakha mumbling towards Omkar even in sleepy state. Megha finds out details about lodge from Vishakha’s cellphone.

Vishakha wakes up and sees her cellphone on mattress and wonders the way it got here there as she had saved it for charging. Mayura will get a nightmare that Omkar is taking away Tara however then she sees Tara beside her on mattress and feels relieved. Tara mumbles for water in sleep. Resort receptionist doesn’t obtain her name so she herself goes out to get water. Omkar and his males are interrogating lodge supervisor and his workers to inform the place is Tara and Mayura. Mayura comes there however misses to see Omkar. Omkar involves room, however finds that each Mayura and Tara arent there. He remembers all of the threats and phrases of Mayura.

Mayura panics and feels uneasy. Vishakha tries to calm her down. Vishakha tells her Tara is at residence with them and is secure. Mayura cries badly and tells fortunately she escaped from window final minute. Vishakha tells her they should discover how did Omkar find out about lodge. Megha comes there with tea and Mayura appears to be like suspiciously at her. The episode ends with Mayura pondering if Tara is unsafe there and maid is somebody she is pondering to be.