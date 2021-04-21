Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Megha kidnaps Tara, Mayura begins searching her – TMT Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Vishaka asking Mayura to inform how they loved? Mayura says she met her daughter and felt like she is assembly her after a few years. Megha involves Akansha and offers her juice, after which the latter faints. Megha comes inside Tara’s room. Mayura is coming there. Megha says mummy and Papa’s love will not be sufficient for you, you want Maasi’s love. Mayura comes there and finds Tara lacking and Akansha unconscious on the ground. She shouts Tara. Vishaka says who has taken Tara out from this home. Mayura doubts the maid and understands she was Megha. She tells Vishaka that she is aware of who has taken her daughter. She calls Akhilesh and asks the place is Megha di? Akhilesh asks why are you asking? He says Megha is lacking. Mayura says why does she do that with me and tells that she got here right here as Servant and kidnapped Tara. She is once more with Omkar and tells that she is not going to forgive Tara. Vishaka calls Akansha and scolds her for hiring the maid with out identification. Mayura says I’ve to go someplace to look my daughter. Omkar talks to Megha. Megha tells that she’s going to handle Tara being her Maasi and asks him to handle her financial institution steadiness. Mayura involves Omkar’s home with Police and accuse Omkar for kidnapping Tara. Omkar says you have got kidnapped my daughter and blaming me. She asks Inspector to look her daughter. Inspector goes to look the home. Omkar asks what number of faces she has, and tells that her sport might be heavy on her. Mayura says time will inform, you made my sister towards me, however can’t snatch my Tara from me. Omkar calls DIG. Megha is completely satisfied and listens to the tune. Tara wakes up and asks Megha who’s she? Megha says she is her Mamma’s sister. Tara says I need to go to Mamma. Megha asks her to speak to her Papa first. She calls him, however Omkar rejects her calls as Mayura is standing infront of him. Tara insists to go to her mamma. Megha says your Papa will come and take you, until then I’ll dance. Tara says I would like my Mamma and asks her to name her. Megha calls Omkar once more. Inspector tells Mayura that Tara will not be right here. Mayura says did you test correctly. Omkar says Police is doubting a revered man as a result of kidnapper’s criticism. DIG calls Inspector and he leaves. Omkar tells Mayura that he has known as DIG, now Police will hold eye on her. He says you have got forgotten that the true participant is me, Maya is the faux masks, however Omkar is the flood which can take Tara away and also you couldn’t do something.

Megha brings snacks and so forth for Tara and says she’s going to feed her. Tara thinks she should be a witch aunty and says she didn’t brush her tooth. Megha goes to carry brush and when she returns, she finds Tara out of room. Tara locks the room and says she is not going to open. Megha asks her to open the door. Tara runs away from there. Omkar calls Megha. Megha finds her cellphone on the different facet of door. She says open the door. Omkar thinks to go himself and test.

Mayura comes dwelling. Vishaka asks did you come to know something. Mayura cries and says Omkar has snatched my daughter. Vishaka asks her to not lose hope and says we are going to search Tara. I’ve despatched all the safety to look her. She asks her to belief God. Mayura appears on the idol. Omkar involves the lodge and opens the room. He asks Megha, why her cellphone was exterior. Megha says Tara locked me within the room and escaped. Omkar asks if you’re feeling ashamed to say this, a bit woman fooled you and escaped. He says I don’t know if I shall be completely satisfied for Tara’s smartness or upset over your foolishness. He calls guards to look Tara. Mayura will get a name from Tara. Tara tells that she is looking from an aunty’s quantity. The woman tells that the woman misplaced her manner and tells the situation. Mayura’s cellphone will get switched off. She reaches there and meets the girl. She asks the place is Tara? The woman says Tara known as her father, as your cellphone was off. Mayura is shocked.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan