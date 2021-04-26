Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 26th April 2021 Written Update: Mayura buys all of Omkar’s property

The episode begins with Omkar coming to hospital. He asks his employees the place are his dad and mom. The employees informs him that some folks had barged in home and had courtroom papers which stated that the home was already purchased by another person. Manjiri had fainted on seeing that and is admitted in hospital. Omkar needs to go to satisfy her however employees says physician advised she can not meet anybody now. He informs that Shankar has gone to purchase medication however his ATM card is blocked. Omkar offers cash and his ATM card to employees to clear all funds for hospital payments and medicines. Megha says she is going to discover out whats taking place. Omkar will get name from manufacturing unit and will get shocked. He reaches manufacturing unit and discover it sealed.

Megha checks authorized papers and informs him all that is carried out by firm with whom he has all of the trade for enterprise. She says him that firm has been purchased by another person and new administration has carried out this by calling him as defaulter as he had not cleared an enormous amount of cash in time. She says him to examine his previous mansion the place Tara is as it might be sealed too. Omkar says he can not lose that place. After reaching again to mansion he feels relieved seeing its not sealed. Maya and Vishakha come there.

Omkar tells Mayura that she must pay for every little thing she has been doing. He asks Mayura not to take a look at his mansion. Vishakha mocks him and palms him papers which says now Maya is new proprietor of the bungalow. Mayura sees Megha peeking by gate, so she tells her how Vishakha’s employees noticed Megha right here and knowledgeable them by sending an image. She says unknowingly Megha helped her sister for as soon as. Then Mayura goes to enter inside and sees Tara’s handprint on wall, she praises Omkar for being non secular. Then she says even her handprints ought to be right here and proceeds to place hers simply above Tara’s.

Omkar will get irritated and tears the property papers. He says that bungalow is not only a constructing however his dream and keenness. Mayura proposes a deal to Omkar to get all his properties again in return of Tara. She says him he can take every little thing again however he ought to minimize off all his ties with Tara. Omkar denies it. Shankar calls to tell that Omkar’s playing cards are additionally not working and so they might shift Manjiri to authorities hospital. Nonetheless employees informs Shankar that payments have been cleared. He sees Mayura’s title and realizes every little thing is being carried out by her.

Omkar thinks Megha will cover Tara whereas he’s deviating Mayura’s consideration. Mayura goes inside bungalow and will get distressed on not discovering Tara. Vishakha’s employees convey Megha and says she was escaping by backdoor. Mayura asks her about Tara however she says Tara isn’t along with her. Omkar once more mocks Mayura and says she will take every little thing however won’t ever get Tara. He says she will by no means change into a mom as there is no such thing as a one to deal with her as mom. Vishakha feels irritated listening to his phrases. Mayura says it was her mistake to have sympathy in the direction of them and pay Manjiri’s hospital payments. She says Omkar she can not bear to see his face and asks him to get out. The episode ends on Mayura’s worrried face.

