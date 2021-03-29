Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Colors. Read Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29 March 2021 (29/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Read Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Mayura tells it’s simply a spot for young ladies so her father can’t go, she tells Tara even her Pari ma is there and Tara gets persuaded without any problem. While Mayura is going to leave with Tara, Omkar comes there moving.
Mayura goes amiss him and chooses up Tara to go with her. While leaving Mayura feels remorseful of isolating a girl from her dad yet she speaks it’s vital for the prosperity of their little girl. Omkar looks so as Mayura is leaving with Tara. He thinks they were playing holi and not stow away and look for.
Mayura cheerfully takes Tara with her and meets Ashutosh meets midway. In-car, Tara gets some information about who is Ashutosh. She discloses to him he is her granddad and afterward clarifies he is her mom’s dad.
Tara inquires as to whether her mom cherished her and how was she. Ashutosh tells she cherishes her the most on the planet and she is stunning.
Tara gets vexed and Mayura discloses to her that they will demand her Pari ma and she will send her mom back soon. While at Omkar’s home. Guru ma’s kin comes there and makes drinks for relieving headaches. Shankar gets stressed. Subsequent to drinking kada, Omkar and Manjiri restore their cognizance. They get stunned on acknowledging Tara is absent.
Megha inquires as to whether they are upset watching her. Sulekha clarifies that they are cheerfully watching her after so long however slightly stressed over Mayura’s wellbeing and today her reports will be coming. Megha thinks Sanjay is consistently occupied with business and thinks something is certainly off-base.
At the transport stop, Ashutosh drops Tara and Mayura and requests that they fare thee well. Mayura gets some information about transport, he speaks that transport will leave following one hour as there is traffic due to holi.
Omkar acknowledges nurture is missing and comprehends that it should be her who has removed Tara. A pack of young men encompass Tara and Mayura and attempt to coercively play holi with them. Mayura slaps one of the young men and runs from that point.
