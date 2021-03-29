ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Colors. Read Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29 March 2021 (29/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 29th March 2021:(29/03/2021)

Read Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Mayura tells it’s simply a spot for young ladies so her father can’t go, she tells Tara even her Pari ma is there and Tara gets persuaded without any problem. While Mayura is going to leave with Tara, Omkar comes there moving.

Mayura goes amiss him and chooses up Tara to go with her. While leaving Mayura feels remorseful of isolating a girl from her dad yet she speaks it’s vital for the prosperity of their little girl. Omkar looks so as Mayura is leaving with Tara. He thinks they were playing holi and not stow away and look for.

Mayura cheerfully takes Tara with her and meets Ashutosh meets midway. In-car, Tara gets some information about who is Ashutosh. She discloses to him he is her granddad and afterward clarifies he is her mom’s dad.

Tara inquires as to whether her mom cherished her and how was she. Ashutosh tells she cherishes her the most on the planet and she is stunning.

Tara gets vexed and Mayura discloses to her that they will demand her Pari ma and she will send her mom back soon. While at Omkar’s home. Guru ma’s kin comes there and makes drinks for relieving headaches. Shankar gets stressed. Subsequent to drinking kada, Omkar and Manjiri restore their cognizance. They get stunned on acknowledging Tara is absent.

Megha inquires as to whether they are upset watching her. Sulekha clarifies that they are cheerfully watching her after so long however slightly stressed over Mayura’s wellbeing and today her reports will be coming. Megha thinks Sanjay is consistently occupied with business and thinks something is certainly off-base.

At the transport stop, Ashutosh drops Tara and Mayura and requests that they fare thee well. Mayura gets some information about transport, he speaks that transport will leave following one hour as there is traffic due to holi.

Omkar acknowledges nurture is missing and comprehends that it should be her who has removed Tara. A pack of young men encompass Tara and Mayura and attempt to coercively play holi with them. Mayura slaps one of the young men and runs from that point.

Next-Day Show Update: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 30th March 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x