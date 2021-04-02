ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Episode: Shankar & Mayura Try To Trick Omkar

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Episode: Shankar & Mayura Try To Trick Omkar



We are watching that Mayura return at Omkar’a adobe while Omkar is planning to leave the city within the week in the latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. Mayura gets to know the same from Dr. Kahnaa, Mayura starts crying and says she is getting two difficulties at the same time one side is Omkar and another side Megha is all after her. Mayura returns to Omkar’s house and received a kind of warning wherein she has written that she will soon ready with the papers and take Omkar’s signature on it. She gets scared and drops her phone.

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Episode: Shankar & Mayura Try To Trick OmkarOmkar sends his men to Mayura’s house for investigation. Mayura overhears Omkar and thinks that she should better make them aware. But she failed to connect due to network issues. At the same time, Mayura breaks Tara’s medicine bottle as she is finding a way to go out of the house. Mayura scolds her, but Mayura says that it broke mistakenly and she will get it. Mayura leaves and Omkar starts following her, but Mayura noticed that Omkar is following her. Mayura plays tricks and informs Akhilesh about Omkar.

While Manjiri is yelling at Tara, Mayura comes there. Omkar asks what is going on. Manjiri tells that Tara messed her face by drawing a moustache on it. But Omkar appreciates Tara then Tara says that she will make a moustache on his face either. But Omkar stops him. Tara gets sad and says that you never allow me to do anything. She asks Mayura to get along with Tara. Meanwhile, Megha comes and hands papers to Mayura, but she tears them. Megha again terrifies her and says that she will disclose her secret in front of Omkar. Mayura asks her to tell Omkar if you want her to reveal lenders about her hideouts. Megha asks if you are thinking to blackmail me. Mayura says she won’t speak a word unless you are silent.

Tara drops an apologizing note in Omkar’s room. Omkar comes and hugs her. Omkar goes to Tara’s room. Mayura is seeing everything and thinks that it would be your last night with Tara. The next morning Mayura along with Shankar planning to elope with Tara. While Omkar is heading to the factory and received a message that nothing has happened here to better off to home. Mayura is talking to Dr. Khanna to take Tara from Omkar’s cage. The episode ends, stay tuned with Social Telecast for more Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top